New student registration starts next week at Clare Hall Secondary School

The principal of the Clare Hall Secondary School is asking all parents of students who would have gained scholarships into the Clare Hall Secondary School to take note that registration of new students will take place on July 14, 2021 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon.

Parents are asked to bring along:

1 recent Passport Sized Pboto

Sized Pboto Original Birth Certificate or Passport and a copy

Health Card and a copy

A registration fee of $275.00 for boys and $200.00 for girls is payable to ACB Caribbean (formerly Antigua Commercial Bank) on Thames & St. Mary’s Streets or the Village Walk Branch. Fees are to be credited to account #100001865.

This fee covers the cost of Physical Education Shirt, School Manual, Homework Log, School Song Book, one Crest and a belt for boys.