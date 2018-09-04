New school year off to a good start

The official start of the 2018/2019 academic year yesterday, went by with little or no hiccups, that’s according to Director of Education Clare Browne.

Browne made the remarks in a recorded statement that was sent to media houses Monday afternoon.

He said technicians within the various departments were dispatched to the various schools to observe the activities throughout the day.

Browne also pointed out that secondary school students in Barbuda returned to the classroom while primary school students will be accommodated early next week.

“Things have been going fairly well out there. Obviously, there are varying degrees of how well things have gone, but by and large, the academic year has started fairly decently,” Browne said.

The director of education also explained that this year the ministry will continue to give priority to raising the level of competence of teachers within the schools.

He said that the single most important factor in ensuring high student outcomes is the classroom teacher, hence the ministry will continue to work along with educators to build capacity to aid their performance in the classroom.

“The bottom line is to get students to perform at their optimum and we want all our students to perform at their fullest potential and for that to happen we have to build capacity among the teaching force,” Browne said.