New programme aims to increase skills of local workforce

Government has launched a two-year programme in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank and the European Union aimed at implementing a framework to provide certification for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the country.



Director of Education Clare Browne told Observer the project will strengthen the country’s capacity by having certified professionals in many technical fields which will be vital to the nation’s development.

Vice President of Operations at the Caribbean Development Bank, Isaac Solomon, also told Observer that funding such an initiative can help end the stigma surrounding technical programmes offered at centres such as the Antigua and Barbuda Institute for Continued Education (ABICE).

Solomon added that the region is highly competitive in the realm of education and the TVET certification framework in Antigua and Barbuda is an example of strengthened and modernised learning across the region.

Giving the feature address was Foreign Affairs Minister EP Chet Greene who highlighted the need for Antigua and Barbuda to increase its participation in the Caribbean Single Market Economy by encouraging the free movement of certified professionals.

Greene noted that both regional and international partnerships as seen through this project are critical to the globalisation process and access to knowledge.

Remarks were also made by other officials present at the ceremony including from the National Training Agency – which was established to coordinate the programme – and Education Minister Daryll Matthew.

Virtual presentations were given by regional and EU representatives.

Entertainment was provided by pannist Jawan Henry and art pieces from schools across the country were also on display at the event.