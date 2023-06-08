New pro bodybuilders share onstage experiences following success at Roger Boyce Classic

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran bodybuilder, Steve Williams, said that despite all his past achievements, his career would not have been complete without having earned that long-sought-after pro card.

Williams was amongst four bodybuilders from Antigua and Barbuda who accepted pro cards after winning at last weekend’s Roger Boyce Classic held in Barbados.

“I’ve always felt like my legacy was not complete, and I realize also that I have to bridge the past with the present. It was different back then as you all know where one man and one woman from the Caribbean and Central America was awarded a pro status so it was very difficult back then, but I knew I was not finished so I said, let me see if I have one more and so I started training,” he said.

Williams competed in the open class at the event, adding that although pro cards were not on offer in that category, the judges were so impressed that he was offered the reward following his triumph.

Meanwhile, Makiva Elvin became the youngest bodybuilder to earn her pro card when she dominated the Women’s Bikini Fitness segment of the show.

“Where do I go from here? What do I do? How do I go about things? A lot of emotions came over me that night, and so I became a little emotional because I was like, am I even ready for a pro card? I am excited, I am grateful, but then I start to think about other things,” she said.

Also earning his pro cards over the weekend was men’s physique competitor Duncan Corbin, who said he drew his inspiration from the supporters.

“Once I am on stage, it’s like I don’t see anybody else but them, because they would tell me to tighten up or you’re too relaxed right there, or stop it and smile,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tony “Tiger” Jacobs who was adjudged best on show in the men’s physique, admitted that it was a bit nerve-racking but drew his confidence from the reaction of the judges.

“When I went up [on stage] and I did my routine with grace, I took my time and realised they [judges] were watching me because I am watching the judges all the time. I realised that one of them nodded the other one and they are not calling my name so I said, ok, let me do my last turn, put my hand on my waist and squeeze and I was like ok, I got them,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda now has a total of 16 professional bodybuilders following the recent successes of the four athletes.