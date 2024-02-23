New Pool Players Association set to host first tournament

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The newly formed National Pool Players Association (NPPA), headed by Eardley Servington, is set to announce its existence to the Antigua public when, on Sunday, it will host a march pass through the streets of St John’s and an opening ceremony for its first competition.

Servington, speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, said the body is hoping to start with a bang as they seek to build public support.

“To draw attention to ourselves and to draw attention to our sport because we want to have a wide audience as does cricket or football or any other sport in the country. A lot of people play pool but it’s kind of obscure and we want to bring attention to it. There are nine teams currently under this umbrella and this is our first foray into competition,” he said.

Servington said the new association started just two months ago in December of 2023 and has already made significant strides.

“The last two months or two and a half months, we have come up with our bylaws from scratch, the association is registered with ABIPCO [Antigua and Barbuda Intellectual Property and Commerce] as a non-profit friendly society organisation. We are about to begin our first tournament which is scheduled for Monday [February 26] and we have an opening ceremony planned for Sunday which will involve a march from the west bus station and down to the Xcape Restaurant and Bar on North Street,” he said.

Sunday’s march past is slated to start at 3:00 pm from the West Bus Station and ends at the Xcape Restaurant and Bar.