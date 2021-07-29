New policy guidelines for covid officially published

Effective this Sunday, August, 1, 2021, residents who are not vaccinated against covid-19 will no longer be allowed to enter bars or nightclubs.

An amendment to the Public Health Act (Dangerous Infectious Disease) (Amendment)(No. 11) Regulations 2021 states that the owner or operator of a bar or nightclub shall only permit access to vaccinated patrons.

They must also ensure that all patrons observe the protocols for physical or social distancing and the wearing of facemasks.

The maximum number of patrons inside the bar or nightclub, at any one time, should not exceed 100 patrons. Patrons should be properly physically or socially distanced.

Any owner who contravenes these guidelines commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 or to the suspension of the bar’s liquor licence for up to 12 months or to both such fine and suspension of liquor licence.

The amendments also outlines covid-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated frontline workers and tourism stakeholders.

All unvaccinated frontline workers and stakeholders who provide direct services to arriving passengers and tourists, including but not limited to immigration employees, customs employees, airline employees, baggage handlers or redcaps, vendors, tour operators, hotel workers, healthcare workers and persons providing national

security services are required to be tested for COVID-19 at least once in every 14-day period.

example of vaccinated card in Antigua and Barbuda

The cost of the fortnightly COVID-19 testing shall be borne by the worker or stakeholder; and every frontline worker or stakeholder being tested must submit the results of each test to the Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health Headquarters or her designee.

According to the amendment, an unvaccinated frontline worker or stakeholder will be allowed to work between testing unless otherwise notified by the Chief Medical Officer or her designee while an unvaccinated frontline worker or stakeholder who fails to comply with these COVID-19 testing requirements shall be prevented from trading or may be sent home without pay.