New podcast showcases country’s unique culture to overseas listeners

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has launched ‘The Beach is Just the Beginning’ – a one-of-a-kind podcast hosted by renowned travel writer and journalist Peter Moore that champions authentic stories from the twin island nation.

Available on leading podcast platforms including Spotify and Amazon Podcasts, it comprises a multi-episode series that transports listeners to Antigua and Barbuda through interesting tales.

Travel hungry listeners can explore everything from heritage, set against the backdrop of Antigua and Barbuda’s 40th independence anniversary with a journey through UNESCO World Heritage Site Nelson’s Dockyard, to a tropical wellness getaway.

They can discover how Antigua and Barbuda is becoming the ultimate self-care destination, complete with glamping and wellness retreats, attracting visitors looking to unplug and reset with natural remedies, yoga, and abundant sunshine.

As no trip to Antigua and Barbuda is complete without a journey to both islands, the series includes an entire episode dedicated to life in Barbuda. Listeners will learn about Barbuda’s unique culture and the island’s must-do experiences through conversations with notable locals including culture expert Asha Frank and restaurateurs Jackie Beazer and Matthew John.

The Barbuda special will also include a tour of the frigate bird sanctuary, the largest in the western hemisphere, and a look at the development taking place on the island.

A just released sports episode coincides with the West Indies Cricket Test series against England, featuring interviews from legendary cricketing knights Sir Andy Roberts and Sir Richie Richardson, and the return of Antigua’s iconic Sailing Week – focusing on the impact these sports have on the island.

Additional instalments will have armchair travellers journeying to Carnival through the significance of music and costume, and transported to the romantic shores of Antigua’s beaches to learn about the rise of destination weddings.