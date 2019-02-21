New Patron for Girls’ Brigade

President of the Antigua Girls Brigade Island Council, Judy St. John-Edwards (right), is pictured with the new Patron of the Antigua and Barbuda Girls Brigade, Sandra Lady Williams, President and Founder of the Halo Foundation.

Lady Williams was approached by the organization to assist with its programmes following the retirement of former patron Dr. Gloria Mason-Thomas. Lady Williams was briefed on the status of the not-for-profit entity and pledged to work along with the team in several areas, including the execution of their planned recruitment drive and the celebration of Girls Brigade Month from May 15th to June 15th.

The Girls Brigade was founded in 1893, and is a uniformed body for girls aged five to 20. Its aim is “to help girls to become followers of the Lord Jesus Christ, and through self-control, reverence and a sense of responsibility, to find true enrichment of life”. (Photo courtesy Photogenesis)