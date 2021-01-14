New moms and babies celebrate with gifts from Sagicor

Spread the love













The Sagicor team presented packages to four mothers at Mount St John’s Medical Centre, who ushered in 2021 with their healthy babies.

The presentations were made to Gwendolyn Benjamin, Janice Brady, Christina Mathurin, and Colleen Schnoll who delivered their babies on New Year’s Day.

Both the parents and the hospital administration were delighted to receive Sagicor’s visit and the accompanying welcome gifts. The care packages, comprised of mostly baby-care items, were well received by the parents.

“My team and I were happy to bring a moment of joy to these new mothers who are starting 2021 on a very positive note and in a blessed way. I’m grateful to Villacy Clendenen and Cametia Everlie Simon, my team members who did not hesitate to ensure that these gifts were delivered very soon after New Year’s,” Branch Manager for Sagicor Marisia James said in a release.

“Kudos as well to the medical team at the hospital who continue to do service beyond the call, to ensure that all those who need medical care receive it.”