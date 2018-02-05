New media grouping launched in Dominica

ROSEAU, Dominica, Feb 5, CMC – The Dominica Media and Communications Association (DMCA) was launched here over the weekend with the president Garvin Richards indicating that it does not intend to operate as a political party or trade union.

He said the organisation, which is seeking membership to the regional umbrella grouping, the Association of Caribbean MediaWorkers (ACM), will place much emphasis on training and ‘to restore the pride, and public trust in the media in Dominica.

“We believe that training in our field is lacking, and we can only meet the needs of the public if we are able to improve on our skills. For too long new comers to the field have been left to fend for themselves.

Thrown into the deep end of the pool and asked to swim or drown,’ Richards told the launch, adding “we have seen many young journalists with potential fade away and move on to different careers because of the lack of guidance and training.

“Training is top on our agenda, and we intend to source opportunities locally, regionally and internationally,” he said, adding that DMCA intends to utilise the services of “seasoned veterans… to provide training sessions”.

But Richards said the DCMA was equally determined to protect the freedom of the press, the membership and deal with the issue of fake news.

“It is not the intention of the DMCA to operate as a political party or trade union. But we will not sit by silently on serious matters affecting the country, but neither will we be bullied by any political party red, blue, green or yellow to give inputs on issues,” he said in apparent reference to suggestions that the new association is linked to the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

“Our role is protect the freedom of the press…to protect our members and to ensure that the public is on the correct end of factual news,” he said, noting that the impact fake news has had on the media landscape with the advent of social media.

“With that being said, the onus is on each and every one of us to examine ourselves. Do we see media work as just a job that pays the bills or are we passionate about it?

“Are we willing to sacrifice to protect the integrity of our profession, do we understand the power that we possess with our pens and recorders and cameras? With great powers come an even greater responsibility and my friends, I want us to be aware of the impact that we can have on society with the stories that we produce and the stories that we don’t produce,” he said.

He urged members to uphold the code of ethics noting that with “great power comes an even greater responsibility, and my friends I want us to be aware of the impact we can have on society with the stories we produce, and with the stories that we don’t produce”.