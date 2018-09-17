New guidelines for the construction sector

The Ministry of Works’ Project Implementation Management Unit (P.I.M.U.) will launch a new set of guidelines today to direct the construction sector.

The launch of the project which is being called “Guidelines for Implementing Gender Equality and Socially Inclusive Infrastructural Project, is targeting contractors, construction workers and employees in both the private and public sectors when considering the implementation of a project.

Project Coordinator, Dennis Cudjoe, told OBSERVER media that the set of guidelines, is one of the first tangible outcomes to date.

“The reality is that, the construction sector is dominated by males and we are attempting to find a way to sensitise contractors and employers to be more sensitive in their employment practices related to equal opportunities for male and females and persons with disabilities,” Cudjoe said.

He explained that, “construction designs, have to take into consideration accommodation for persons with disabilities and the like.”

According to Cudjoe, the Caribbean Development Bank (C.D.B.), has included these guidelines as a major component of the delivery of any project.

The guidelines will be launched at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre at 8:00 a.m. and will be followed by some workshops on training persons in various sectors, the construction sector in particular, sensitising them to the issues related to gender equality and social inclusion.

The Antigua and Barbuda Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project is being made possible through grant funding of 13.9 million pounds from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (U.K.C.I.F.).

Oversight is being provided by the Department for International Development and the grant funding is being administered by the C.D.B.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has committed US $11 million  towards the project.
