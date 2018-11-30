New Story

The government has agreed to build a new facility to store court evidence.

The decision was taken following reports that dampness, rodents and time caused some evidence that had been stored in the Police Evidence Room at the Newgate Street Police Station, to become unusable.

A proposal was put forward to the government to build a 12,000 square-foot, two-storey building on vacant land at the Police Headquarters, where all evidence could then be stored and it was accepted.

According to the Governments Chief of Staff Lionel Max Hurst, a temporary space will be sought in the meantime to allow for the security of the accumulated evidence.

Meanwhile, the computer system that allows for the electronic storage of fingerprints for sharing with other police agencies and for quickly identifying criminals—has been inoperable for several months.

Hurst said $30,000 was authorised to the operators, in order to get the system working again.