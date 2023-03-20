New executive elected for Antigua & Barbuda Swimming Federation

- Advertisement -

A new executive of the Antigua & Barbuda Swimming Federation has been elected with Edith Clashing voted to serve as President for a four (4) year term. The incoming president says that she looks forward to working with the other members of the new executive and stakeholders to realize a number of initiatives, including finding a home for the local swimming fraternity.

Edith Clashing, a veteran swimming administrator, noted that athletes and coaches have already shown their capacity to work hard despite challenges, but there is a dire need for improved facilities.

The survival and growth of the sport are contingent on improved facilities, she added. The new executive is expected to hit the ground running as it is already shaping up to be a busy year for swim athletes.

At the elections held over the weekend, other members elected to serve on the executive are:

Kem Warner – (Vice President Pool),

Margarita Fernandez – Vice President Open Water),

Janelle Charles-Williams – (Vice President Aquatic Development),

Andrea Roberts-Nicholas – Secretary, and

Pooja Tivary – Treasurer

The new executive of the Antigua & Barbuda Swimming Federation is expected to hold its first meeting on Monday, 20th March, to develop its work programme.