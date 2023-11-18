New Esports Association to host first elections

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Gamers across Antigua and Barbuda could soon have an organisation dedicated to organising and hosting sanctioned esports (electronic sports) activities.

This is however dependent on whether the efforts of founder of the Antigua and Barbuda Esports Association (ABEA), Kevin Armstrong, to put a duly elected body in place to manage the affairs of the association by March of 2024 comes to fruition.

“We’re at this point, forming the executive body and also inviting people who would be interested to lead our young people in this cause. We’re actually in the process right now to create a body to have election [to] elect the different people like president, secretary and so forth,” he said.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Armstrong said the aim is to build membership.

“I’ve registered a couple of other organisations in different countries so Antigua will actually be the first because this is where I got my skills from actually. If you know Antigua then you would know that Antigua is actually one of those underground gaming communities; so we actually know were the gamers are and we are looking to get the people who would actually lead this community,” he said.

Armstrong added that members will have an opportunity to compete in various categories of esports ranging from old [retro] to modern games.

“So when I say old school, I mean that we are going to keep that genre because you have different genres of games that you could choose from but we want to keep that genre [retro] as well and also adapt some of those games that will be coming on the scene. Also, we will have efootball, the fighting game community, we have eshooters and so forth … and the association would actually mandate which genres we are going to play for that particular season,” he said.

The body will seek to elect a president, vice president, general secretary, floor members, treasurers, PRO, tournament commissioner and social media manager.

A date for the election has not been set.