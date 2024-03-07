New direct flights from Frankfurt to start in November

- Advertisement -

The country’s tourism industry is in for a boost with the impending return of flights with German airline Condor.

The carrier announced the news at tourism trade fair ‘ITB’ in Berlin, Germany, which was attended by officials of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA).

Condor will run a weekly service from Frankfurt starting November 5 until May 6 next year.

During Antigua and Barbuda’s on-stand press conference held for the announcement, ABTA CEO Colin C James said, “We are excited about the resumption of the direct service from Condor next winter season.

“The German-speaking market is our second most important European market, with the flight acting as a major gateway creating access from central Europe to Antigua.”

He said in a release, “We appreciate the efforts of the partners with us at ITB: Elite Island Resorts, Royalton and Caribbean Beach Cottage that as a whole represent 10 properties in Antigua as well as our sailing fraternity KH+P and Sailing Classics.

“Through a collaborated effort and strong partnerships, we will make the flight a success and increase visitor numbers. Additionally, we are delighted that the service will end after Sailing Week which provides a seamless departure for our European sailors.”

Tourism officials expect that this new longer flight schedule which now covers Sailing Week will ensure more German participation in the signature yachting event.

The brand new A330-900 aircraft will have a total of 27 rotations tagged with Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The configuration of the aircraft can hold a total of 310 passengers with 30 business class seats and 64 premium economy seats, ideal for Antigua and Barbuda’s target audience.

The ABTA said it will be planning immediate robust sales and marketing activities to further build awareness of the flight.

Furthermore, a workshop will be held on March 19 for Antigua and Barbuda’s on-island partners to learn more about how they can capitalise on this opportunity to diversify. Call 562-7600 for details.

The Condor flights to Antigua and Barbuda can be booked from March 7.