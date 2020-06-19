New digs for Industrial Court

Minister of Works, Lennox Weston (right) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Steadroy "Cutie" Benjamin. (Photos by Latrishka Thomas)

The Ministry of Works yesterday handed over the new premises for the Industrial Court, located above the Cost Pro supermarket at Woods Mall.

The facility, which contains two large courtrooms, several offices, a conference room and more, will be officially in use in about a week.

Last week, the Ministry of Works also handed over the keys to the refurbished Treasury building, which has now become the Civil Registry.

Prior to that, it also completed the former Peasant Development Office and the Central Board of Health complex.