New date set for case against two alleged murderers to be retried￼

By Latrishka Thomas

The case against Jason Millette and Shalom Bailey, two men who are accused of murder, is more than four months away from being retried.

The men were jointly charged, along with Dorian Marshall, for the murder of 20-year-old Xavier Thomas who died almost five years ago.

Thomas was shot and killed when the occupants of a vehicle opened fire on a restaurant in Cedar Grove where she and others had gathered.

The incident occurred on the night of August 18, 2017.

Marshall was found guilty of murder at the end of a trial in November last year.

However, the jury was undecided on verdicts for Millette and Bailey.

The new trial is now set for September 26.