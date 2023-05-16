New court date set for woman charged in hit-and-run accident involving Guadeloupean fisherman

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The anniversary of the accident that landed a Guadeloupean visitor in hospital will pass before the woman alleged to have hit him sees her case committed to the High Court for adjudication.

Katja Geisler, a resident of Jolly Harbour, is believed to have mowed down fisherman William Nouy, who had been visiting the country to take part in the annual Antigua and Barbuda Sports Fishing Tournament.

He was struck by a car near Falmouth Harbour Marina on June 5, 2022 – an incident which caused extensive injuries to his brain.

He was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and was airlifted to his homeland the next day.

Nouy has been undergoing intensive therapy in a rehabilitation centre in Guadeloupe’s administrative capital Basse-Terre.

Geisler was charged with dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

She made her first appearance in the Traffic Court 10 days after the incident and was granted bail. However, her driver’s licence was suspended.

But since then, every time the defendant went to court her hearing was pushed back.

The new date for her committal hearing is July 4.