New court date set for Bramble re comments allegedly made about Chief Magistrate

By Latrishka Thomas

Forty-one-year-old Washington Bramble is expected to make another appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court in December following the adjournment of her committal hearing on Thursday.

This case is in relation to alleged statements made by Bramble about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on social media.

The social media personality is said to have made remarks on Facebook in February about head of the magistracy for the purpose of insulting, intimidating, causing hatred, and causing enmity.

In March this year, Bramble was arrested on suspicion of committing the said crimes but was released.

But in August, the transgender woman was slapped with four charges which the prosecution is hoping will be referred to the higher court on December 15 when Bramble reappears before Magistrate Dexter Wason for her committal hearing.

The former teacher, who now works at the Ministry of Education, is also facing six charges — also under the Electronic Crimes Act — for alleged insulting comments made about the Chief Health Inspector, Sharon Martin.