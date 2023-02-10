New committal date set for motorist who allegedly struck cyclist Andre Simon

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

While national cyclist Andre Simon is slowly recovering in a Texas hospital, it appears that the administration of justice in his case is also slow-moving.

Wednesday made nine months since Simon and three other cyclists were reportedly knocked down by Kenyatta Benjamin of Hatton while riding on Sir George Walter Highway on May 8 2022.

The other three riders were Sean Weathered, Ghere Coates and Tiziano Rosignoli.

All four men received treatment, but while the other three were later discharged from the hospital, Simon remained in the ICU with head trauma and internal bleeding as a result of the Mother’s Day incident.

It wasn’t until early July 2022 that Simon – while in a wakefulness coma – was transported to Texas for further treatment.

The latest update from Simon’s family is that he is currently in a medical facility where he received treatment for a condition called aspiration pneumonia – which occurs when food or liquid is breathed into the airways or lungs, instead of being swallowed – among other things.

The 39-year-old is said to be in stable condition and should be transferred back to the rehab hospital, TIRR Memorial.

Meanwhile, the person who reportedly landed Simon in the hospital is still awaiting his committal hearing.

Benjamin appeared in Traffic Court yesterday and was told that his case will be adjourned again, this time until May 1.

Simon’s family is still appealing to residents to assist them financially in covering his medical expenses.

Persons interested in contributing can do so via GoFundMe account – https://gofund.me/49f11497 – which has so far raised almost US$75,000.

Donations can also be made to the Caribbean Union Bank at account #20004089, the Community First Credit Union at account #098425, or the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank at account #131003564.