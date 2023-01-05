New committal date set for man accused of swindling friend out of over $5K

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who reportedly took advantage of a friend who trusted him with her money is now scheduled to have his committal hearing on January 24.

On that day, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh will indicate whether or not there is sufficient evidence against him to refer his case to the High Court.

The complainant and the accused, Kevin Davis, were said to have become friends due to the fact that their work places are in close proximity.

And due to the accused having a medical condition, the complainant was empathetic and decided to assist him by bringing him food and providing transportation.

In November 2021, the complainant wanted to send some money to Jamaica to purchase items for her business and also wanted to buy some items on Amazon.

She reportedly deposited EC$10,000 into the personal account of the accused for him to wire to someone in Jamaica.

She also reportedly gave him EC$3,102 cash to purchase some items for her on Amazon.

Weeks passed and the complainant was told by her friend in Jamaica that the money was never received.

When she questioned the accused, he reportedly said that he did send the monies but he allegedly subsequently admitted to only wiring EC$5,146.27 and allegedly said that he purchased items requested from Amazon which amounted to US$4,403.89.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and, after investigating, Davis was later arrested and charged with fraudulent conversion of EC$5,252.82.