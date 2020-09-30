New commissioner appointed to ABEC

Spread the love













The Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) has welcomed a new member of the electoral management body.

Madeline Blackman was appointed by the Antigua and Barbuda Evangelical Association and the Antigua Christian Council, replacing Paula CM Lee whose seven-year tenure ended on August 31.

A release from ABEC said Blackman is a practicing Roman Catholic, deeply rooted in the Afro-Caribbean soil and who shares in many of the dreams and hopes of Caribbean peoples.

She is also a former public servant who dedicated over 40 years of service in two key areas of development in the twin island state. She served as director at the country’s tourism office in Toronto, Canada, and Head of the Consulate General in Toronto, which, she emphasised, provided a range of experience through involvements with the Antiguan-Barbudan community and from a broader international relations perspective.

She expressed pleasure about her appointment to ABEC and said she sees it as an opportunity to once again engage in a public service activity and particularly one which looks at the development of democracy and the electoral process in the twin island state.