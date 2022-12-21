New Chinese Embassy opens in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Antigua and Barbuda and the People’s Republic of China was commemorated yesterday with the opening of a new purpose-built embassy located in the Marble Hill area.

The facility will house the Chinese Embassy’s administrative offices and accommodations for the resident ambassador and other staff.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior government officials and dignitaries including Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, and Foreign Affairs Minister EP Chet Greene.

Officials spoke of the decades-long relationship between the two countries and pledged their commitment to working closer together in the years to come.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yanling also alluded to the longstanding links between the nations, and China’s love for and commitment towards the further development of Antigua and Barbuda.

The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1983.