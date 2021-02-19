New children’s books by local authors hit the shelves

Spread the love













Copies of two recently published children’s books by well-known Antiguan and Barbudan authors have arrived on island and are now on sale.

The news was announced by manager of the Best of Books store, Barbara Arrindell, who is also the author of one of them.

Turtle Beach by Barbara Arrindell

Arrindell’s publication ‘Turtle Beach’, along with ‘The Jungle Outside’ by award-winning writer Joanne C Hillhouse, were both released in the United Kingdom by Harper Collins on January 7. The books will become available in Canada on April 13and the USA on June 1.

Arrindell said she had hoped to have the books on island some weeks ago but shipping delays and a host of other challenges delayed their arrival.

The Jungle Outside by Joanne C Hillhouse

In addition to being written by a daughter of the soil, Turtle Beach’s illustrator, Zavian Archibald, is also from Antigua and Barbuda.

There will be no formal in-person launch due to the pandemic but Arrindell added that she hoped teachers and parents would consider using the books as educational tools.