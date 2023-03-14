New Bolans clinic nears completion 

- Advertisement -

Residents of Bolans and surrounding communities are to benefit from a new clinic that was officially handed over to the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The long-awaited purpose-built facility on Valley Road will replace the existing small clinic in Bolans village and is adjacent to where a new police station is also being created.

A ceremony took place on Monday during which Works Minister Maria Browne handed the keys to the clinic to Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph (Photos by Observer’s Theresa Goodwin)

A small ceremony took place on Monday afternoon with Works Minister Maria Browne handing the keys to Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph. The building is yet to be furnished and the access road needs to be fixed, but officials hope the clinic will open to the public in two weeks.

Sir Molwyn said the facility would provide a variety of services including dentistry. He also spoke about an educational drive to be established at local health clinics to highlight the benefits of regular check-ups, a balanced diet and exercise.

Attention is now being placed on improvements to the Johnson’s Point clinic which is currently closed pending its revamp. Patients will be referred to the Bolans clinic while work there is underway.