The Big Stories

New bins for north shore

Halo Gen Y members from left: Ninette Benta, Cuthbert Forbes Jr (Public Relations Officer), Brent Scotland (President) and Romancier Edwards (Photo contributed)

Five new public trash bins have been installed along Antigua’s north shore, in the area around Shell Beach. They were donated by the Halo Foundation as part of its ongoing environmental awareness campaign.

The bins were put in place by members of the organisation’s youth arm, Halo Generation Y, who have been engaged in a continuous nationwide clean-up and tree-planting campaign.

The Halo Foundation will be undertaking additional environmental projects in the near future, in conjunction with the Royal Commonwealth Society Antigua and Barbuda branch.

Halo thanked the Ministry of Lands, the Development Control Authority, and the Department of the Environment for granting the necessary permission, along with the National Solid Waste Management Authority for updating its refuse collection schedule to include an additional route.

