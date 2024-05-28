Nevis’ Powell questions decision to move LICB base as Antigua’s Lewis believes move will help players 

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A decision to relocate the operational base of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) to Antigua is not sitting well with at least one member of the sub-regional board.

Vice President Carlisle Powell who is set to challenge incumbent Enoch Lewis for the top position during the body’s AGM on June 22, is questioning the method used in deciding on the move, adding that he was only made aware of the plans after the fact.

“Carlisle Powell as vice president, was not involved in anyway shape or form in that decision. I found out at a board meeting when we were advised that it was basically a done deal. I know what was said in terms of we are not getting this amount of duty free assistance but that is little, a small excuse,” he said.

In a statement issued in January this year, the LICB announced the move, adding that it could take place at the start of the second quarter of 2024. It is however unclear as to exactly when the move will take place.

Reports are that the LICB opted to relocate to Antigua following fruitful negotiations with sports minister, Daryll Mathew.

Powell, who is also head of the Nevis cricket association, said he is unaware of any attempts by the LICB to have discussions with the St. Kitts government prior to the decision to relocate.

Antigua’s Enoch Lewis

“Under the Douglas administration we enjoyed all of these duty free privileges with little problems. The government was changed and we had the Harris administration and somewhere under the Harris administration, we started experiences some challenges in getting gear and whatever cleared without paying the duty,” he said.

“The government changed again and went by to prime minister Drew and to the best of my knowledge, no officials of the Leeward board, either employees or the president and it could not be the vice president because I was not aware, nobody met with minister Samal Duggins [sports minister] to say these are the concerns that we face and if it is a matter of cost then we are going to have to move if you can’t give us these exemptions,” Powell added.

Meanwhile Lewis, who will be seeking a fifth term as president, said local teams will benefit from the availability of Leeward Islands Hurricanes players for the national two day and 40 overs competitions because of the move.

“Antigua is the only territory that actually, right now, in the Leeward Islands that I can vouch for that plays two day cricket on a regular basis. The plan is that when these players get here, we find a way to divide them up amongst the teams that are here so we have a stronger competition in Antigua because as they say, iron sharpens iron, so the players will be playing against even better competition and so they will be better off for it,” the Antiguan said.

According to the release in January, the expansion to Antigua will include the franchise men’s team using Antigua as their main training venue, while St Kitts will become the home of Leeward Islands Women’s cricket.