‘Neutral venues’ were unavailable: Cricket boss clears the air over venue concerns for Two Day final

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, has sought to clarify the body’s decision to host this weekend’s Two Day final at the King George V Ground, the home of the Empire Nation cricket team, the leaders heading into the clash against Liberta Blackhawks.

Rodney said the association has come under fire for the decision given that for the last two years, the final was scheduled at a “neutral venue”.

However, the cricket boss said it has always been the association’s policy that the team with the best record in the final will host the championship match.

“It was always understood that the team coming out on top would host the final if they get to the final, so what could have happened is the match could … will be played at King George because Empire got through to the final. But let’s say that All Saints would have beaten Empire and Liberta would have beaten Pigotts, then the match would have played at Liberta and as far as I am aware, the clubs are fully aware that such is the position,” he said.

Rodney, who was speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show at the time, revealed that this year’s final was also scheduled for a “neutral venue” but the association was informed of the unavailability of both facilities.

“During the pandemic … the game was supposed to [be] played at Bethesda and we decided we were going to carry the game to [Sir Viv Richards Stadium] and we got a lot of blows for that with people saying we must put the game in the community. That brought so much pressure that even the stadium management said they can no longer [host] the game, so the game went to the community.

“Shortly after that, cricket got shutdown but that was during the pandemic so we understood why, but the reality is that we really wanted to play the [final] somewhere else but those two venues are not available,” the president said.

Empire Nation advanced to the final on account of being the higher ranked team over opponents All Saints Pythons after very little play was possible at the venue last weekend, due to a wet pitch. Reports are that the pitch was left uncovered and was soaked by overnight showers.

Rodney said steps are being taken to prevent a similar situation ahead of the final.

“They should have been there since [Wednesday] afternoon and I am going to make a personal check to ensure that it happens because at the end of the day, I want to make sure that when I am getting blows that I am in a real position to take some blows and not [on] behalf of Empire,” he said.

The match is scheduled to bowl off at 11am on Saturday.