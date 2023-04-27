Netball league to shoot off at the YMCA

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A total of 16 teams are set to take part in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) senior championships slated to shoot off today at the YMCA Sports Complex.

This is according to the body’s second vice-president, Vincere Barthley, who said two matches will follow what she describes as a brief opening ceremony at 6:30pm.

“We are merging the 16 and under with the B Division and then we have the A Division and the Mixed Division. The reason for merging is that in the 16 and under we only had three teams so if we put them with the B Division they have a stronger competition. We will still have a winner for that division but the level of play should increase and improve because they are going to be playing with persons who are on a different level to them; and then we have the A Division and the Mixed,” she said.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show at the time, Barthley is hoping that repairs at the YMCA could be completed ahead of the opening but said the association has identified a suitable back-up.

“We’re supposed to be playing at YMCA once the lighting gets sorted. We have an alternative setup at Potters but the only thing with Potters is that you’d have to play one game at a time, but the lighting is pretty good. So, we’re looking at that as a back-up but we want to be at the home of netball where we can play more games and get the tournament moving a bit quicker,” she said.

The first match in the competition is expected to shoot off at 7pm when Eastsiders take on Curtain Bluff Old Road.