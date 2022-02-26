Netball head shows appreciation to sponsors, contributors

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA), Karen Joseph, has heaped praises on a number of institutions and individuals that assisted in getting the senior national team to Dominica where they competed in the EECB/OECS International Netball Series.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Joseph said the government, through the Ministry of Sports played a major role in getting the team to Dominica while others also contributed significantly to the effort.

“I must, at this time, mention the minister of sports Daryll Matthew and his secretariat. They helped us in a big way and we also want to mention CIU [Citizenship by Investment Unit], West Indies Oil Company and Tourism Authority. At the end of the day and just before we travelled we were still struggling and the ministry of sports stepped in at the last minute and I am pleased about it. The girls did some fundraising to help themselves where they had a couple of nights with the domino association and I must say thank you also to the domino association who came through for us,” she said.

Netball is on a resurgence in the twin-island state following a lengthy period of dormancy and has struggled financially.

However, Joseph said the body has applied for assistance from number of regional and international bodies.

“There is a form that needs to be filled. It is not a lot but it’s for online netball coaching [courses] and they have been doing that for about a year and half but in terms of the funding for coaches, there is a form that needs to be filled out and we are going to get at it shortly and then see where we go from there. They need to put money into the region in terms of the OECS and the Caribbean, that’s how I feel,” she said.

Antigua and Barbuda finished third in the tournament while goal-shoot Rayana Regis was the team’s most valuable player (MVP) for the tournament. St Vincent and the Grenadines emerged champions while St Lucia finished in the silver medal position.