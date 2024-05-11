Netball Association Head Wants Basketball Out of YMCA as National League Gets Set to Shoot-Off

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) and former national goal-shoot, Karen Joseph, has renewed her call for use of the western court at the YMCA Sports Complex. Her call comes just days ahead of the 2024 National Netball Competition at the venue with matches set to shoot off on Monday.

The court, located on the western end of the facility, was utilised during the country’s hosting of the ECCB/OECS International Netball Series last year, but has since been occupied by basketball rims and utilised by individuals who frequent the facility.

“They don’t play basketball there; they don’t play anything there except for people going in and doing as they like. We still have issues in trying to get the better court … at YMCA and hence why I said that. Sometime I wonder why I even bother to knock up myself with netball. They said the basketball court cannot move from there again and I don’t know what is the issue because having to start the association league — and our matches start on Monday — there is no way you can have an association league and play on one court because you’re going to be going home at 10 and 11 o’clock in the night,” she said.

Joseph claims the association’s requests for management of the facility has been denied by the Ministry of Sports, while appeals to have the basketball rims removed have fallen on deaf ears.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association, Karen Joseph.

A total of 18 teams are set to take part in this year’s competition and with only one active netball court at the popular venue, Joseph fears it could significantly hamper the flow of matches.

“From last year, the interest in netball has grown because of the OECS tournament they had in October, so some of the players and teams that were out for a while are back in now. So I am expecting a higher standard, bearing in mind that there are some new rules that came out in January. The new rules were circulated to the clubs so they could get familiarised with them going into the tournament. My plans were to get Deborah [Tibbles]Theobalds [certified umpires instructor] here just before the tournament to get her involved with the umpiring aspect of it but financially that couldn’t happen but I am hoping for that reason we can get to see a high standard of netball for this league,” the president said.

A third court, located on the eastern end of the facility, is reportedly unusable due to water damage.

Meanwhile, second vice-president of the netball association and also a former player, Vincere Barthley, revealed plans for an Independence tournament.

“For Independence, we want to have a tournament which is called Inter-islands tournament where you have to live in Antigua and play for your home country. So we are going to be launching that and we are pushing that because that can be something great,” she said.

Matches are slated to shoot off at 6:30pm on Monday following a brief opening ceremony.

In 2023, Assassins emerged champions in the A Division, with Curtain Bluff Old Road claiming the B Division. The 16 & Under category went to Wadadli Events Old Road while John Hughes Flyers claimed the Mixed Division.