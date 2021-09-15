Netball association head encourages members to participate in upcoming course

By Neto Baptiste

Netball coaches and players are being encouraged to take advantage of an upcoming level one coaching course organised by Americas Netball and endorsed by the World Netball Coaching Advisory Panel.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) and former national goal shoot, Karen Joseph, said the course which starts on November 2, is open to all and sundry as there is a major push to have coaches across the region get qualified and up to date with the new rules and laws of the game.

“What the AFNA [The Americas Federation of Netball Associations] region is doing is trying to get the coaches in the region qualified because they know we are having issues where that is concerned, so what they are trying to do is come together with AFNA, INF [International Netball Federation] and the coaching world pool body to try to offer coaching levels to the coaches in the Caribbean, and more so in the OECS,” she said.

“What we are trying to do is get coaches in the region, especially in Antigua, because we don’t have many qualified coaches here. The last coaching course they had about two or three months ago, Carl Casey did it and he passed, so what we are trying to do is include other players and also the national players to get themselves involved,” she added.

Participants will have to pay a registration fee of US$150.00 for the virtual sessions which will run until November 17.

Joseph said it is a worthwhile investment for individuals who are serious about working as a professional in the sport.

“For us in Antigua, we have been getting coaches from overseas, and we had to pay to get them to coach Antigua, so what they are trying to do is the same thing where, if coaches from Antigua want to go and coach in St. Kitts or wherever, then they must have that qualification in order for them to get to coach in that country, and that’s where the world is going presently,” the administrator said. Interested persons can register by sending an email to [email protected] The registration deadline is October 29.