Neglected House of Culture should have been given preference over Deluxe Cinema – Shugy

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Retrofitting the old House of Culture instead of the Deluxe Cinema into a modern performing arts arena was one of several suggestions St Mary’s South MP Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon made during his maiden speech in Parliament yesterday.

Simon, who is an avid advocate for culture and sports, crafted his monologue towards those two areas while pinpointing key sections in this year’s budget presentation.

“Six million dollars was spent to buy the Deluxe Cinema but we have House of Culture sitting right there, running down to ruins. Why couldn’t we use that $6 million to retrofit the House of Culture in an area where there is more space for parking and more space for expansion, rather than buying a building in the middle of St John’s with no room for expansion,” he said.

“Where are we going to put people when they come to park? The House of Culture would have been a good place to invest that $6 million.”

The controversial purchase was confirmed by the Cabinet in late December 2018, with the government promising that the Ministry of Culture would take occupancy of the premises from January 1 2019 – a move that is yet to take place for undisclosed reasons.

Many members of the public, along with the main opposition, the United Progressive Party, scrutinised the decision, insinuating that it was a bailout for Cabinet member Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez who was at the time a shareholder in Deluxe Cinema Ltd, which had suffered financial difficulties.

The cinema, located on the corner of High and Temple streets, served as one of the nation’s premier entertainment spots for decades.

Deluxe had been known to encounter financial difficulties from time to time, especially since the introduction of the Caribbean Cinemas Megaplex 8 entertainment centre on Friar’s Hill Road, which officially opened its doors in June 2010 increasing the options for moviegoers.

Simon also called for a lot more to be done where Carnival is concerned.

A $4.2 million budget was set for this year’s July 27-August 8 Carnival celebrations, an increase from the little over $3 million in last year’s allocation.

And while there was an increase in funds, Simon claimed the Minister of Education, Sports and Creative Industries Daryll Matthew’s presentation was found wanting and didn’t adequately detail how exactly government plans to ensure that the ‘Caribbean’s greatest summer festival’ can compete with those around the region and even internationally.

“We are competing with them, they are not competing with us because they have surpassed us with the level of production or the amount of people that come to their shows come Carnival time,” Simon said.

Increasing and improving the marketing of Carnival, addressing the high cost of airfares and making greater financial investments in the various mas’ bands and artistes were just a few of the avenues Simon said needed to be addressed.

“It’s hard for bands to put production on the road with only subsidies when we bring in things for Carnival at the port. Injecting physical cash into these bands will go a long way.

“Last year, coming out of the pandemic, we only had one band on the road, costume-wise; most of the bands had it hard to come by the cash to kickstart. Prime example was Myst who is one of our biggest bands. It is done in St Kitts, it is done in the Bahamas and I propose we do that here as well,” Simon said.

“What are we doing for our local artistes? Our music needs to be more international. The more international our music is the more people will know about our country.

“Prize money is another issue that is plaguing our Carnival. To this day, bands have not been paid for last year and we are a few months away from this year’s Carnival. These things need to be improved. We are killing our culture. We are killing our product,” he added.

He further called on the Festivals Commission to make their social media pages more user-friendly and easier to search for so that persons who are interested and need additional information about Carnival can do so simply.

Matthew did mention in his budget speech that a portion of Carnival’s funds this year “will be used to give the relevant sectors a stimulus so that they can start their Carnival”.

The specific amount or when exactly those funds will be distributed was however not stated.

Simon, a former national basketballer, also touched on sports.

He was adamant that as in Jamaica where sports tourism contributes to two percent of GDP, it should be the same here in Antigua and Barbuda.

Simon again spoke to Matthew’s presentation, referring to it as “nothing short of grandstanding and empty promises”.

He added that while in the budget there is a mention of upgrading the YASCO sports complex, the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG), JSC and other sporting facilities in this and last year’s presentations, little has been done to fix these venues in over 12 months.

Simon touched on the fact that spectators had to stand at last weekend’s Interschool Athletic Championships at YASCO and the fact that there are still no permanent bathrooms at the country’s lone track and field facility.

The same could be said for YMCA as well, according to Simon, who said that upon visiting the complex regularly to support the school teams, the condition of the park and restrooms is unacceptable.

He questioned if government truly cares about the country’s athletes and sports and if it sees the potential they have to be a direct contributor to the economy.