Nature Isle Girls beat Benna Girls in return leg of Women’s CONCACAF League at Technical Centre

By Samuel Peters

Having played to a nil-all draw at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia last week, the home side, Antigua and Barbuda, suffered an upset at the hands of Dominica in the Womens CONCACAF League losing 2-1. The weather forecast had predicted some inclement weather, but that didn’t stop Antigua and Barbuda from scoring in the 4’ minute by way of Nicelle Drew. She took a shot outside of the 18-yard box from the right side that floated over the Dominican goalkeeper’s outstretched arms into the back of the net.

However, in the 10’ minute, Dominica was able to pull back a goal.

Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls fall to Dominica

The Antiguan team had many opportunities to go ahead, but unfortunately were not able to capitalise on them. In the 50’ minute, a crucial header was missed by the number-18 player who received a cross from the right side after a break. The ball went straight over the crossbar.

The Dominicans made Antigua and Barbuda pay in the 82’ minute after Humphreys took a brilliant shot outside the 18-yard box to beat the goalkeeper to her left to make the scoreline 2-1 in favor of the Dominican side.

There was some crowd interference on the field of play that saw a supporter hitting one of the players in the 87’ minute. In the 2’ and 5’ minutes of extra time, red cards were given to Kasika Samuel of Dominica and Jada Benjamin of Antigua and Barbuda respectively.

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls will play their next match against Suriname on November 29 at the Technical Centre.