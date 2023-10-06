Nation’s former CMO appointed Assistant Director of PAHO Secretariat

Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, the former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Antigua and Barbuda, has been appointed as the Assistant Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau.

The inauguration ceremony for her new role is scheduled to take place on October 12, where she will officially assume her responsibilities by taking the Oath of Office.

Dr Sealey-Thomas served as Antigua and Barbuda’s leading medical authority from 2005 to 2023. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role as the primary advisor on critical public health matters, including the Covid pandemic, chaired several national health committees, and represented the government on regional and international platforms.

During her tenure, she oversaw a number of initiatives including a pilot project to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. In February 2021, she was the first of 50 frontline workers who received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Antigua and Barbuda.

Dr Sealey-Thomas’ academic journey includes obtaining her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of the West Indies (UWI) in 1998. In 2005, she earned a Master of Public Health degree, and in 2020 she achieved a Doctorate in Public Health from the UWI Mona campus in Jamaica.

Dr Sealey-Thomas commenced her professional journey as a Medical Officer of Health for the Ministry of Health in Antigua and Barbuda, where she supervised a diverse range of healthcare professionals from 2000 to 2004, laying the foundation for her career in public health.

Observer was unable to reach Dr Sealey-Thomas for comments on her new appointment.