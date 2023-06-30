Nationals urged to take advantage of scholarship opportunities

- Advertisement -

Nationals of Antigua and Barbuda are in line to benefit from a range of scholarship opportunities funded by the Commonwealth and the governments of India and Ireland, a release from the London-based High Commission for Antigua and Barbuda said.

Included are short online e-ITEC courses for public sector workers in the 25 to 45 age group to pursue tertiary education in a range of disciplines offered by the government of India’s Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme.

The online digital training course aims to demystify artificial intelligence among senior officials across the Commonwealth and raise awareness of its potential applications in various sectors, in view of the current needs and digital readiness of respective countries.

Meanwhile, the Ireland Fellows Programme enables early to mid-career professionals to benefit from a prestigious, world-class, quality education contributing to capacity building, and offers selected students the opportunity to undertake a fully funded one-year Master’s level programme at a higher education institution in Ireland.

The award covers programme fees, flights, accommodation and living costs.

Eligible Master’s level programmes are listed in a directory when applications open and are in a wide range of areas such as environmental leadership; food security; marine management; engineering; science and technology; development studies; international relations; law; human rights; gender and equality; health; education; information systems; social policy; and business.

Programmes in Ireland commence in August or September each year and, depending on the programme, will run for between 10 and 16 months.

The Ireland Fellows Programme is fully funded by the Irish government and is offered under the auspices of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Applicants should hold a Bachelor’s level academic qualification with a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (4.0 scale) awarded within the last 12 years, and should not already hold a qualification at Master’s level or higher.

For full eligibility criteria and more information, visit www.irishaidfellowships.ie. Interested people can also contact the High Commission of Antigua and Barbuda at [email protected] or [email protected]