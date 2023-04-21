National Youth Service Corps to be created to address young offenders

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

A new organisation specifically targeting lawbreaking youth has been given consideration by the Cabinet as a way to reduce youth violence in Antigua and Barbuda.

The government held discussions with Lieutenant Colonel Ivor Walker regarding the National Youth Service Corps, an idea which was formulated from a paper he wrote in 2005.

According to the Cabinet, this group would comprise of youth between the ages of 15 to 21 years and would be taught by Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force officials.

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Hurst, said that this would be a different entity from the Antigua and Barbuda National Cadet Corps (ABNCC).

“The National Cadet Service was started at the Antigua Grammar School and because of the inherent advantage that the AGS enjoyed, it was widened to accept students from any school [but] it is limited to drilling and a few other skills.

“But the National Youth Service Corps will have a more expansive role; it will take youngsters who are in need of reform and training … to challenges that they face daily that will not cause them to rely on violent response,” Hurst said.

The ABNCC was designed as a voluntary youth group open to students aged between 12 and 19, sponsored by the government to provide training and personal development to the youth through military and community activities.

The objective of the ABNCC, according to its social media page, was geared to inspiring “young men and women to become model citizens”.

Hurst added that the National Youth Service Corps will “very likely use the same kind of uniform as the National Cadet Service and very likely march together whenever there are events … but the function will differ just slightly.

“The idea is that you get some training from the Defence Force that will lead to a better person and we … know that it works and is virtually cost-free.”

According to Cabinet notes, Lieutenant Colonel Walker was asked to amend his proposal to match the current societal challenges as the Attorney General’s Office begins to draft the legislation.

The Chief of Staff said the group will be voluntary unless mandated by a court order.