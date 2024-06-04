National Youth Parliament to discuss healthy diets – and propose amendment to ABST Act

- Advertisement -

The National Youth Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB) will be examining the components of a healthy diet for young people when it holds its first sitting on June 21.

The debate will be focusing on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and diet among young people in Antigua and Barbuda, the NYPAAB said in a recent press release.

“The National Youth Parliament is cognisant that a healthy diet among our nation’s youth is a key component in the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in their later years and plays a role in ensuring their overall bodily development,” it said.

“The Youth Parliament will be proposing and debating an amendment to Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax Act. The amendment calls for an introduction of a higher rate of tax on unhealthy foods, with the aim of deterring the consumption of such food options among young people. The increased revenue would then be used to provide additional subsidies on the provision of healthier foods.”

The session will be led by Shaquan O’Neil, Youth MP for St George, who will serve as the Prime Minister during the debate, while President of the NYPAAB, Jessica Zouetr, will preside over the debate as the Speaker.

Other debaters include Chrystal Percival, Chrysean Jarvis, Reginae Morris, Dequante Mellanson, Janay Pollard, Kaiesha Joseph, Esther McKenzie, Nathalie Murray, Amelia Williams, Renier Santos Mercado, Uchenna Ohaegbulam, Azariah Bloodman, Keanu Abbott, and George Zouetr.

The sitting will begin at 9:30am at the Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda. Members of the public are invited to attend and are asked to be seated by 9:25am.

“We continue to make a clarion call for the relevant authorities and parents to take tougher steps to ensure the improvement in the nutrition and dietary practices of our nation’s youth,” the release added.