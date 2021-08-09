NATIONAL YOUTH FOOTBALLER HEADS TO US UNIVERSITY

St. John’s, Antigua – Former Antigua & Barbuda Under 15 Football captain, Dajun Barthley, has received a soccer scholarship to attend the West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Barthley’s main aspiration is to become a professional footballer. However, he refuses to leave his academics behind, choosing to pursue a double-major in Business Management and Sports Science.

Dajun was the country’s most outstanding Student Athlete in 2020, capturing a Gold Award, as recognised by the Ministry of Education.

He joins a very successful soccer program. The Bobcats have produced over 25 Athletic All-Americans over the years and boasts one of the most competent coaching staffs in the country, having won the United Soccer Coaches Association National Staff of the Year award in 2020.

Long time Head Coach of the Bobcats, Gavin Donaldson, who has 12 championships with the school, is enthused about Dajun’s availability, “we are very excited to have such a budding talent as Dajun Barthley, join our team this Fall! After an initial adjustment period, we expect many great moments to come from him during his career with us.”

Since the age of 8, Dajun’s footballing ability has been carefully developed under the watchful eye of recently appointed ABFA technical director, Sowerby Gomes, at the Villa Lions Soccer Academy, and recently with coach Zico Bleau.

The now 17 year old, Barthley, captained the Antigua & Barbuda Under 15’s to the 2019 Concacaf Championships at IMG Academy, and was recently involved with the National Senior Team’s preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Dajun is a recent graduate of the Baptist Academy of Antigua, having gone through all the divisions of the school since first being enrolled at three months old.

Barthley is optimistic and excited about his collegiate future, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to play football at a higher level, while being able to further my education. My aim is to put my best foot forward and take advantage of any opportunities I come across.”