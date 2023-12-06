National Youth Footballer Embarks on Desperate Drive to Raise Thousands in Hopes of Resuming England Stint

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

In a desperate attempt to resume his trial stint with the Generation Next FC in Rochester, England, national under-20 striker Daryl Massicot is on a drive to raise just over EC$10,000 to cover expenses associated with his stay which is scheduled to climax at the end of April next year.

Massicot, who was forced to return to Antigua three weeks ago due to a lack of resources, is being assisted in his effort by a number of individuals to include fellow Jennings villager and UPP candidate for the St Mary’s North Constituency, Johnathan Joseph, who outlined a number of initiatives planned for the near future.

“Arrangements were made for Daryl and they thought everything was going to go according to plans, but we haven’t gotten there; things fell through and so he really had to come back. There will be a pajama fete that will be at Green Castle Ranch that was slated for the 16th [December], but it is going to be shifted to the 17th and on the 23rd at Pensioners; they will have the jersey jam, and on the 30th there is another event planned,” he said.

Massicot, who signed an agreement with Generation Next FC exempting the club from any financial obligation, would need to raise £1,000 per month to go towards accommodation, transportation and meals. The player is also responsible for airfare to and from England.

Joseph said the cost was insurmountable for the young athlete.

“It didn’t work out the way it was planned in terms of the accommodation for him which actually fell through, and as a result, he had to come back [to Antigua]. I should thank Ricky Santos because he is behind all of this. What Ricky does is to bring scouts from the UK, so they come and they look at the players but he is not involved in identifying the players who get picked or not; it’s up to them [scouts],” he said.

Massicot, who plays locally for Jennings United, said he enjoyed playing in England since getting there in April this year and is hoping to make a return.

“The playing grounds and the surroundings, the weather and the air is a bit thinner than here, so it’s a bit hard to breathe, and it’s cold. So when I am playing my feet would get numb and my hands and stuff, but it’s actually a good place to play and showcase your talent and stuff like that,” the player said.

The aim of the effort is to have Massicot back in England by January 14 next year with the season set to close on April 18 that same year. Massicot is hoping to either earn a professional contract or take up an offer for a partial scholarship.