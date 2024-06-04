National Youth Ambassador represents A&B on World Bank stage

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s National Youth Ambassador, Janet Simon, was among a multitude of youth who recently assembled in Washington DC for the 11th edition of the World Bank Group (WBG) Youth Summit.

The event is the largest worldwide annual gathering of youth (18-35 years old) hosted by WBG.

Under the theme, “Powering Progress: Youth Leading the Digital Transformation”, young leaders, including those online, focused on Digital Access & Inclusion, Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Tech for a Livable Planet.

The mission, according to the summit’s organising committee, is to empower youth to explore innovative ideas that tackle development challenges and provide them with the tools to build and engage in impactful projects. It’s also to promote dialogue between youth, WBG, and other key stakeholders globally, a release from the Department of Youth Affairs [DYA] said.

Energised from volunteering for the 4th UN SIDS Conference (SIDS4), Simon said her “mindset shifted” when she arrived at the summit.

“Even with the exposure that Antigua and Barbuda has gotten through the SIDS conference, I realised that too many organisations and young people I interacted with barely knew about my island and the Caribbean on a whole,” she said.

On day two of the summit, during a buzz session, the youth ambassador was the only person from the Caribbean who spoke on the WBG platform. She told the audience that with “365 beaches and a booming tourism industry, Antigua and Barbuda has much more to offer. We have our youths,” she said as she urged investors to capitalise on opportunities in the Caribbean market.

The 25-year-old also engaged in climate change talks as she highlighted the plight of small island states, which remain vulnerable to the actions of large countries.

“There is still much to be done,” Simon said. “We need to let our issues be known and seek investment opportunities which could aid in the fight for a better climate, mental health, food security, as well as skills development.

“I was honestly amazed at the low carbon project pitches by organisations which concentrated on using laser technology that kill weeds, rather than harmful pesticides, and battery packs made from recycled plastic and lithium batteries, which powered homes that didn’t have electricity.

“We can no longer operate within the realms of familiarity. Development and risk-taking walk hand in hand, and we should make an effort to better market ourselves and position our country for more than just tourism-based opportunities.

“Countries are pushing AI, digital access, and other savvy avenues. Our lack of infrastructure, training and skilled professionals will inhibit our ability to access these very opportunities. We must restructure our way of thinking and chart a new path to our future,” Simon said.

Overall, the youth ambassador found the May 30-31 event quite captivating and empowering. She not only participated in meaningful discussions and expanded her network with other delegates, but also got the opportunity to proudly display the culture of Antigua and Barbuda.

Director of Youth Affairs, Dr Jrucilla Samuel, commended Simon for exemplifying excellence in Antigua and Barbuda and abroad.

“Janet continues to represent this country exceptionally well on the local and international scenes. From the National Youth Awards to the World Bank stage, we are grateful that Antigua and Barbuda possesses such talent.”

Dr Samuel added, “the Department of Youth Affairs remains committed to giving our young people as much exposure as possible, and we are even more grateful when they return and share fresh ideas, which we use to improve the programmes at the DYA.”