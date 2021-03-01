National sprinter runs world class time

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

National sprinter Joella Lloyd is continuing to make a name for herself on the collegiate scene in the US as the 18-year-old sophomore is now the fastest woman in the NCAA South Eastern Conference (SEC).

Lloyd claimed the first 60-meter conference title in Lady Vol history, tying the University of Tennessee school’s record of 7.15 seconds over the weekend at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Lloyd’s time of 7.15 seconds is also the number one mark in the world by any female athlete under 20 years old.

This is also a new Personal Best and new national record for the former Antigua Girls’ High School student who edged out second-place finisher, Jada Baylark of Arkansas State (7.18) and Florida State’s Semira Killebrew (7.21) for the title.

The previous national record which was held by Lloyd herself was 7.27seconds.