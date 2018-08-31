National Sprinter Holds No Grudge Over Visa Debacle

New Story

National sprinter, Cejhae Greene, said he bears no malice towards the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) despite a recent visa debacle which resulted in his forced withdrawal from the NACAC Championships held August 10-12 in Canada.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Greene hopes instead, that the recent situation will lead to the implementation of guidelines to better guide how the national association functions.

“In every disappointment there is a blessing, and it gives us an opportunity to build because a lot of positives have happened this year where I had a good year at the NCAA [National Collegiate Athletic Association] whereas I am a two-time All American. We broke the CAC record, so an Antiguan has the CAC record, I got my first international medal and Antigua got its first international track medal in a while, so yes, it was unfortunate but it’s a stepping stone,” he said.

“For me, I hope the association takes away that we need to be a little more professional, we need to fix certain stuff. We need to step our game up and make sure we do what not only benefits us, but benefits the athletes as well,” the sprinter added.

Failure by the athletics association to apply for the necessary Canadian visas in a timely manner, resulted in Greene’s absence from the high profile meet. Coach Jamille Nelson and manager Richard Lindsay, were also affected by the situation.

Greene said he has since spoken with president of the association, Everton “Mano” Cornelius, and is scheduled to meet and plot the way forward.

“Mr. Cornelius reached out to me earlier. I haven’t met with him as yet but we plan to meet with him at some point so we haven’t discussed a time as yet but we do plan to meet and of course, I will express my opinion and hopefully they take them. I would also like to bring my dad [Mr. Collin Greene] along because his ideology is one that I believe in a lot,” he said.

Secretary of the athletics association, Leslie “Les” Williams, resigned as a result of the debacle while Cornelius has pledged to put measures in place to avoid a similar occurrence in the future.