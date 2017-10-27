National sprinter donates to Barbuda effort

New Story

By Neto Baptiste

National sprinter Cejhae Greene, through his alma mater the Princess Margaret School (PMS), has donated to the ongoing Barbuda Relief Effort.

Cejhae, who is majoring in economics at the University of Georgia in the USA, made the donation of toiletries, clothing and school supplies through the PMS on Wednesday, where the 10 boxes of supplies were presented to Barbudan teachers Francois Michal and Kereanna Baltimore.

Principal of the PMS and Cejhae’s father, Collin Greene, expressed satisfaction over the fact that a past student continues to exhibit the values the institution would have sought to instill.

“That’s part of the objective and I was happy to see that he was using his resources at the University of Georgia to think that way because what he said to me is that he now serves on the students’ academic representative board at the university so he is one of those persons in the athletic department,” he said.

“When the disaster took place, the first thing he said to them was that maybe this was something they could do and so the whole athletics department worked specifically with the track and field component to launch the appeal,” he added.

Cejhae was supported by the University of Georgia in his drive which started shortly after the devastation of the sister isle by Hurricane Irma in Sept-ember.

The items, Greene said, were happily accepted by the two teachers.

“The teachers said they were very timely and it addressed the needs of, not just the students, but it could also address the needs of the parents as well because what they were expressing to me is that there are Barbudans in shelters and some not in shelters and even those who are outside of the shelters still need the support and any contribution that comes along those lines is greatly appreciated,” the principal said.

Cejhae has represented Antigua and Barbuda at all levels with his latest outing in national colours coming at the August World Championships held in London.

He won a bronze medal in the 100 metres at the 2012 Central American and Caribbean Junior Athletics Championships in San Salvador, He currently has a best of 10.01 in the 100 metres and 20.59 in the 200 metres.