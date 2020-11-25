National Sprinter, Cejhae Greene, Signs With Noted German Company, Puma

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

National and US-based sprinter, Cejhae Greene, has been signed by German multinational manufacturers of athletic and casual wear, Puma.

Greene, who trains in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and, like all other athletes, has been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, welcomed the new development as it provides much-needed assistance at a time when very little is being done on the professional circuit.

“For one, you have a job. When you have a team that is backing you and try to provide what you need, as much help as you can to make sure that you reach the goals you have set, and the goals they set for you, they are doing everything to support you as much as they can,” he said.

The sprinter, who won bronze in the 100 meters at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, said preparations have been going well as he sets eyes on next year’s Olympic Games in Japan.

“We just started back practice roughly about three weeks ago and I really like the adjustments being made over on this side and I am now located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the training group is really good. There is a bunch of young guys like myself, we have just been pushing each other and feeding off each other’s energy, so I am really happy with the current situation I am in right now,” Greene said.

In August, Greene made a competitive return to the track, clocking 10.38 seconds at the American Track League meet held in Atlanta, Georgia to take the 100 meters sprint event.