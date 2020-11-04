National sports awardees encourage others to stay the course

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Former international cricket umpire Clancy Mack and former national and Leeward Islands player Keith Frederick, both of whom received national awards during Sunday’s Independence Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony, have encouraged others to continue working towards the development of sports in Antigua and Barbuda, even in the absence of any recognition.

Keith Frederick during the ceremonial award held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.(Social media photos)

Speaking with Observer media following the ceremony held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Frederick said his dedication and drive for helping the country’s youth is what fuelled him through the years and that others should find what motivates them.

“Be dedicated and try and help as much youngsters as they can and, in the end, if they are really not looking for anything that they will get a reward from their heavens above. That is what I really look forward to, something from the almighty and not from people on earth like me, as that is not what I was looking for. I was just trying to help people and tell myself, you’re helping somebody so the Lord will reward you,” he said.

Mack, who stood in a single One Day International (ODI) game, said his aim was to do his best at all times and hopes others will follow in that trend.

“I did the work and just left it there and hope that in due course, somebody would recognise your input and like the saying goes, what is yours will be yours,” he said.

Both Mack and Frederick were awarded “Officer, The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)” for their distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of sports.

The duo would have worked within the sports ministry for many years, imparting their knowledge to the country’s young talents.