Solid Waste chairman explains delayed garbage collection in May

By Charminae George

The Chairman of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Michael Joseph sought to explain the reason for the delayed collection of household waste last month.

Yesterday, Joseph told Observer that after some garbage trucks experienced mechanical issues, the functioning trucks had to fill in, which eventually caused more trucks to break down.

“Because some go down, you try to utilise the other compactor trucks to do what they normally won’t. Of course, that caused an added burden on the machinery, so those ended up breaking down,” he said. Joseph added that the issue has been resolved, with five of the seven trucks currently operational.

The age of the trucks was also a contributing factor to their breaking down, according to Joseph.

“For example, some of the contractors, because their vehicles are quite aging, even ours as well, there has been a high level of breakdowns which has been primarily the main cause of the collection issues,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that to increase efficiency in collecting the household waste, a decision has been taken to downsize the amount of bulk waste trucks that are in operation.

“So, what we’ve done … is to look at the bulk waste programme and currently look at restructuring it so it can be more efficient. If you have a lot of people doing the same work, it doesn’t necessarily mean increased efficiency. That requires for us to reduce the number of trucks,” Joseph said.

In Wednesday’s Cabinet notes, it was stated that two garbage trucks had been fixed using parts from non-working trucks, adding to the three trucks that were already functioning.

The notes also stated that the NSWMA officials had received the go ahead to begin the process of reducing the number of trucks.