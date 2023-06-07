National soil sampling survey launches

- Advertisement -

On Monday 5th June, the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) in collaboration with the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) hosted the National Soil Sampling Survey Launch on the Ministry’s compound. Under the theme ‘Caribbean Small Island Development States (CSIDS) Multi-country Soil Management Initiative for Integrated Landscape Restoration and Sustainable Food Systems: (CSIDS_SOILCARE Phase1)”, the project has several phases that are expected to span over the next four years.

The ceremony began with a pan rendition of the National Anthem performed by Mr DeVante’ John and prayer by Rev. Kevin St. Hill of the Moravian Church Antigua Conference. The event was chaired by Ms Maudvere Bradford, Agriculture Senior Research officer. The opening remarks were made by Senator Nedd-Charles – Parliamentary Secretary via Zoom and she expressed gratitude for this and such projects that would foster sustainability, more yield, and healthier foods for everyone to benefit from. Further, she explained her profound approval of Barbuda’s inclusion in the CSID project.

The project implementation, executing agency support and overview were delivered by Miss Simone Dias, PiSLM project assistant. During her statement, Miss Dias identified several other stakeholders including GEF, FAO, the Department of Environment (DoE) and Farmers. To conclude her remarks on behalf of the project coordinating office she extended a heartfelt gratitude to the DoE, MOA and the government for the support given to the CSID project thus far.

Remarking on the technical and scientific aspects of the project modalities was Dr Gaius Eudoxie of the University of the West Indies (UWI)/St. Augustine. Dr Eudoxie expressed the significance and importance of the project in relation to healthier soil and producing healthier food that would contribute to healthier lives. In his closing comments he too, thanked the DoE, MoA and other stakeholders for being on board this crucial undertaking.

The final speaker at the launch was Mr Gregory Bailey, Director of Agriculture. Mr Bailey spoke of the project contributions and benefits towards Food availability and security to the sector in Antigua and Barbuda.

The samplings are scheduled to commence on Barbuda on Tuesday 6th June. A team of fifteen persons consisting of PiSLM and MoA technicians will be there for the next four days collecting samples thence from Monday 12th to Wednesday 21st of June. It is intended that a total of a hundred and twenty (120) samples will be collected.