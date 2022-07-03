National School Uniform Grant programme begins today

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

Everything is in place for the launch of the 2022 School Uniform Grant Programme which kicks off this morning at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre.

The programme, considered one of the country’s largest social programmes of the government, will run from July 4th to September 2nd providing school uniforms to beneficiaries.

Employee training in the areas of data entry, customer service and ethics began last Monday and concluded on Friday.

According to Supervisor, Tanesha Mckenzie-James, now that things in Antigua and Barbuda are returning to some sort of normalcy, beneficiaries will have the option of both face-to-face and the drop box options at the same venue.

“Parents of Guardian who have the time to wait could process their applications on the spot after filling out the application form. Those who are using the drop box option will be required to fill the form and attach photocopies of their original forms of ID which were used to access the program in the past,” Mckenzie-James said on Sunday.

People using the drop-box system will be given a date to return for the printed voucher.

Additionally, parents and guardians whose names are already in the sytem’s database will only be required to present a form of identification that they have used in past visits to receive the uniform voucher. However, the requirements are different for those accessing the programme for the first time.

McKenzie-James is also advising parents who are desirous of changing information on the database to speak to a Customer Service Representative before proceeding to process the application for this year.

Where transfers are concerned, officials are advising that until the process is complete, and a letter is granted to that effect, beneficiaries should not access the programme.

The programme will run from Mondays to Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm and on Fridays, from 9 am to 2 pm.