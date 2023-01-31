National Sailing Academy’s fun regatta has kids in feisty winds and high spirits

- Advertisement -

By Edwin Gifford

Twenty youngsters took part in a variety of classes comprising the National Sailing Academy’s fun regatta on Sunday.

“This was some of the best racing we have seen. We started on time and were finished in two hours with five races completed across the classes. The sailors were very enthusiastic about how great the racing was,” said Alison Sly-Adams, the academy’s General Manager.

Conditions were described as “quite feisty” and the winners included Royal Yachting Instructor Ozani Lafond in the Laser class. Lafond trained at the National Sailing Academy and is on a world sailing scholarship.

The RS Feva class was won by Patrick Greensmith and Alistair Knoblauch. Sly-Adams said the pair raced “extremely well”.

The Zest class was won by Imani John-Polanco who will be representing Antigua and Barbuda in the upcoming world Optimists championships.

“We are really delighted by how our racing is progressing. We are definitely moving towards a more professionally run event,” Sly-Adams said. “Our aim is to make sure we can have fun but actually have competitors being very clear on racing rules and, of course, great sportsmanship.

“We saw all of the above yesterday,” she added.

The next fun regatta will be on February 24.

The National Sailing Academy offers free sailing and swimming lessons to youngsters across Antigua.